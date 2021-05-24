Home

We need to focus on the golden age: Jankowski

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 5, 2021 12:50 pm
Fiji Football Technical Director Timo Jankowski [second from left].

If we want to develop something we have to start early and this is the view of new Fiji Football Technical Director Timo Jankowski.

The German says science is very clear that if we don’t start with nine, ten or eleven year olds which are the golden ages of development then we will not see players reach their full potential.

Jankowski says we will start to reap the fruits of early development when players are 18 or 19 years old.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it’s a long team plan and he wants to develop the next generation of Fijian footballers.

“Now it’s about giving them opportunities to train them at a high level, as I said ingredients are good like in a ‘lovo’ but if you want to eat after an hour it won’t taste so we really have to be patient and it’s a long term project so I think we’ll see the first big results when players train with 8 or 9 years when they’re 18 years old that’s the first time you’ll see the real results of a good player development”.

The Fiji FA Technical Director also says for him it’s surely a priority to start with the golden age group.

Even though there’s no football action at the moment, Jankowski says Fijians are great athletes and he can’t wait to share his knowledge.

