We need to concentrate says Navua coach

The Vodafone Fiji FACT is a platform the Koromakawa Navua side will use to test their strength before the 2021 league season.

Navua football coach Mohammed Shafil says he has had to constantly remind the team that the season is far from over.

He says lapse of concentration can get the players off track especially after securing its premier division ticket last weekend.

“I told the players, we need to concentrate doesn’t matter if we have secured our place in the premier division next season. We still have this last tournament so, we need to do our best as the fans have a lot of expectations from us, and we’ll have to work harder.”

Shafil adds it’s only a matter of getting the team to continue the momentum they’ve built from the beginning of the season as they embark on the last tournament of 2020.

Navua is pooled with Suva, Nadi, and Lautoka and will play their first group game against the Capital side next Sunday at 1pm at ANZ Stadium.

Also, on Sunday, at the same venue at 3pm, Labasa battles Rewa.

On Saturday, Ba faces Nasinu at 1.30pm, and at 3.30pm, Nadi takes on Lautoka.

The tournament proper will be held at Subnrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.