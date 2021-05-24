Football
We need to be more organized says Nasinu coach
February 23, 2022 3:46 pm
Nasinu football will need to be sharp in maintaining and capitalizing possession this weekend.
The side has a win and a draw so far, looking to bag another three points on Sunday.
Nasinu was deprived of and gave away possession against Tailevu Nataisiri over the weekend with the team having to play defense throughout the majority of the match.
Coach Mira Sahib says the players need to recognize their numbers and avoid crowding up at certain areas of the field.
“We are giving away possession unnecessarily. Our opponents get the better of us and they punish us on counter-attacks so we’ll try to get more organized when we are building up play and also when we are attacking.”
Nasinu is currently in third place with four points.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
The side faces Nadi at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium, followed by Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm and Suva meets Labasa at 6pm.
These three matches plus the final of the women’s Digicel Inter-District Championship final at 12pm will be shown live on FBC Pop on Walesi.
Also on Sunday, Navua hosts Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
