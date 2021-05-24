We need to be more organized says Nasinu coach

Nasinu football will need to be sharp in maintaining and capitalizing possession this weekend.

The side has a win and a draw so far, looking to bag another three points on Sunday.

Nasinu was deprived of and gave away possession against Tailevu Nataisiri over the weekend with the team having to play defense throughout the majority of the match.

Coach Mira Sahib says the players need to recognize their numbers and avoid crowding up at certain areas of the field.

“We are giving away possession unnecessarily. Our opponents get the better of us and they punish us on counter-attacks so we’ll try to get more organized when we are building up play and also when we are attacking.”

Nasinu is currently in third place with four points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

The side faces Nadi at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium, followed by Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm and Suva meets Labasa at 6pm.

These three matches plus the final of the women’s Digicel Inter-District Championship final at 12pm will be shown live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

Also on Sunday, Navua hosts Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.



DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu - Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva - Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



