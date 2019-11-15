We need neutral referees says Vonolagi

AMPS Industries Nasinu football coach Tagi Vonolagi is calling for neutral referees to control the Vodafone Premier League matches.

The former national goal keeper was disappointed with how the referee controlled Nasinu’s match against Labasa yesterday at Subrail Park.

Vonolagi says they’ve worked so hard but it’s disappointing when there’s no neutral match official.

“It’s always a pleasure to come to Labasa but it disheartens us when we have their own referees everybody controls the game here from the North, they have so much money up there and they don’t even try to fly one neutral referee here to control the game, it has happened to all Viti Levu teams that has come to Labasa they have the referee, they have the linesmen, they have everything.”

Vonolagi adds they had a clear penalty when their player was fouled in a clear one on one situation but the referee said play on.

When contacted by FBC Sports, Fiji Football Association Referees Director Rakesh Varman says the referees are neutral.

Varman adds he will wait for the referee assessor’s report from the match before making further comments.

Meanwhile, there’s good news for football fans in the Central Division.

The Fiji FA has confirmed two VPL matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Nasinu will play Nadi at 1pm followed by the Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

Also on Sunday, Rewa hosts Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

The lone VPL match on Saturday will be between Ba and Lautoka at Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.