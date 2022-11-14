We need more international meets: Kumar

[Photo Credit: credit Solomon Islands/ Facebook]

Tournaments like the Pacific Four should be a yearly event to allow Pacific nations to gauge the performance of their national teams.

This is according to Australia-based Digicel Kulas midfielder and striker Vanisha Kumar as the team tested itself against some of the best in Oceania.

Kumar says regular international competition is a need for teams like Fiji.

“The Nations Cup is every four years, the Pacific Games is every four years so there’s nothing really going on in between. So, this is a really good opportunity for national teams to really see where they’re at compared to teams like Australia.”

Kumar adds tournaments as such show the quality of their opponents and what they need to do to stay on course.

The Kulas are expected to be back this week in time for the women’s Inter-District Championship which starts on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.