We need a change in attitude: Rodu

It wasn’t the result the Rewa football side wanted after managing a one-all draw with Ba in their Vodafone Premier League clash yesterday.

The Delta Tigers had to come from behind in the second half to match up to the hosts who took an early 1-nil lead two minutes in the match.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says the attitude of playing catch-up football needs to change.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us the disappointing part was we gave away an early goal, we didn’t settle in well despite addressing this important behaviour. I think it was the same behaviour that was visible on our BOG match where we were two-nil up and then we gave away the game so it’s that attitude that we need to change.”

Rodu adds they will continue to address the matter and to also look at their defensive work.

Rewa maintains their lead on the standings with 17 points, one ahead of Ba.