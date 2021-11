We must take our opportunities says Swamy

Nadroga will have to take their opportunities against Ba in their Digicel Premier League match tomorrow.

It was something they failed to capitalize on against Suva last weekend according to Head Coach Kamal Swamy.

Despite their 2-all draw against Suva Swamy says he’s happy the side is slowly adjusting to his playing style.

He says Ba is a very good team and Nadroga will have to work extra hard to contain the Men In Black.

Ba takes on Nadroga tomorrow at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Three games will be held on Sunday, with Lautoka facing Nadi at Churchill Park and Rewa hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Navua takes on Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

All games will kick-off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 8 6 1 1 11 5 +6 19 BA 8 4 1 3 11 7 +4 13 REWA 9 3 3 3 10 9 +1 12 NADI 9 2 5 2 10 12 -2 11 SUVA 9 3 2 4 7 10 -3 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADROGA 9 1 4 4 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5