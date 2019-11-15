We must play like a champion says Kamal Swamy

Defending Fiji FACT champion Esy Kool Nadi must have all bases covered before they take on Vinz Workz Suva in their second pool match tomorrow.

Both teams secured the maximum three points in their first group clash with Nadi defeating the Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka 1-nil and Suva outclassing Active Construction Navua 4-1.

A win over Suva may well secure the Jetsetters a place in the semi-final and a step away from retaining their Fiji FACT title.

But head coach Kamal Swamy says for this to happen, they need to strengthen their defense, connect their passes and stick to the game plan.

He says their performance should be to a caliber of a defending champion.

Nadi takes on Suva tomorrow at 4pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Other matches will see Lautoka face Navua at 12pm, Online I.T Solutions Ba battles Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 2pm while Galaxy Hotels and Apartments/ Powerhouse Electrical (NZ) Labasa meets Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu at 6.30pm.

You can tune in to the live commentaries of all four matches on Mirchi FM.