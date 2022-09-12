We have to play smart: Lal

[Source: New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated/ Facebook]

Two months of training will finally be put to the test today when the Digicel Junior Bula Boys takes the field in the OFC Under-19 Championship in Tahiti.

Fiji was made to wait a little longer as Papua New Guinea couldn’t play their opening matches but it has given the team more preparation time.

Coach Ronil Lal says after watching Tonga, the team will need to be very strategic.

“The game between Tonga and Tahiti, they started off very strong so we have to be playing smart against Tonga. It cannot be just rushing in, we have to have a lot of effort against Tonga.”

Lal adds they have covered most areas in their full training sessions and the players are in good shape.

Fiji plays Tonga today at 3pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.