We have to be better says Navua coach

The next two Vodafone Fiji FACT matches will be crucial for the Active Construction Navua football side.

After losing 4-1 to Vinz Workz Suva in their first pool match, the Mohammed Shafil coached side will need to win their remaining matches to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Shafil says the match with Suva has exposed areas of weaknesses that they need to address before facing Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka on Wednesday.

“Definitely we are going to work on our defensive tactics and we’ll come out a better team against Lautoka and Nadi.”

Navua will face Lautoka on Wednesday at 12pm at Subrail Park.

At 2pm, Online I.T Solutions Ba battles Foodcity/ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa while Vinz Workz Suva meets Esy Kool Nadi at 4pm.

Hosts Galaxy Hotels & Apartments/Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa will take on Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu at 6.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the four matches on Mirchi FM.