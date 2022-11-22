We have the quality to win: Denmark

[Photo: FOURFOURTWO / Web]

Denmark know they’re not the favorites going into the World Cup but they want to win something.

Their best performance was in 1998, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Manager Kasper Hjulmand says their group of players have the quality to win all the games.

He adds the best way of winning everything is to dream big and go into a tournament to win it.

Denmark is in Group D with holders France, Australia, and Tunisia.

They take on Tunisia tomorrow at 1am.

Meanwhile, at 10 tonight, Argentina will face Saudi Arabia.

You can catch all the live action of the FIFA World Cup on FBC Sports.