We executed our game plan to win: Navua

The Navua football side put up an impressive performance to beat Labasa 3 – 0 in their Digicel Premier League encounter at Subrail Park yesterday.

Official Saiyad Ali says they had a game plan and the boys executed it well on the field resulting in the win.

Ali says they played for a win.

“We had a plan to counter and score goals and you have seen that two of our goals came from counterattacks. So, it’s good to see that what we have been trying to do in the training sessions, they have transferred that to the real game situation.”

Navua goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini was also praised for his brilliant saves.

“It was an amazing performance. I would say for me he was the man of the match. So many times people only recognize and look at the players who score all the goals and they forget about the man who stops all the goals. My goalkeeper, he did a wonderful job today.”

The side copped three yellow cards in the game and Ali attributed this to the slippery ground conditions.

Navua now has six points on the DPL points table and play Tailevu Naitasiri next week at home.

Looking at today’s matches, Suva meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa faces Nasinu at 4pm at ANZ Stadium.

You can watch these two matches live on FBC Pop channel on Walesi.