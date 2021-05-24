We don’t know what Ba will bring: Suva Coach

Defending Digicel Premier League champion Suva will need to fight its way back to the top of the table if it wants to retain the title.

The Whites are coming in with a new strategy as they prepare to take on Ba on Sunday.

Though the team is eager to get back on the field, Head Coach, Babs Khan is wary of their opponent.

Khan believes Suva has what it takes to win.

“Ba is the King of football, they got a new coach and we really don’t know what they are going to bring to us. But we would like the fans to know Suva is going to play good football this week.”

Meanwhile, the DPL resumes after six months on Sunday.

At 3pm, Suva faces Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Nadi takes on Rewa at Prince Charles Park.

Navua hosts Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.