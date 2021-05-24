We could’ve scored more goals: Vonolagi

Suva Technical Advisor Tagi Vonolagi believes the team could’ve scored more goals in their Digicel Premier League clash yesterday.

The side registered a 4-2 win against NZOTC Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium yesterday.

Vonolagi says the team had a lot of chances but it just couldn’t hit its expected target.

The former national goalkeeper says along with this, the players were too complacent with their defense which allowed Nasinu to bounce back with two goals.

“We could’ve scored more goals if the boys adjusted well on target. We didn’t play well in the first half and in the second half we allowed Nasinu to score two goals. We took the blame for that because we didn’t organize well in defense.”

Vonolagi adds the team has a lot of work to do this week as they prepare for another tough clash.

Suva is still in second place on the ladder with 13 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 8 1 +7 13 SUVA 5 4 1 0 12 7 +5 13 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 5 2 0 3 9 10 -1 6 NASINU 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

Round six of the DPL commences this weekend.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi - Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



