Football
We could’ve scored more goals: Vonolagi
March 14, 2022 6:01 am
Tagi Vonolagi
Suva Technical Advisor Tagi Vonolagi believes the team could’ve scored more goals in their Digicel Premier League clash yesterday.
The side registered a 4-2 win against NZOTC Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium yesterday.
Vonolagi says the team had a lot of chances but it just couldn’t hit its expected target.
The former national goalkeeper says along with this, the players were too complacent with their defense which allowed Nasinu to bounce back with two goals.
“We could’ve scored more goals if the boys adjusted well on target. We didn’t play well in the first half and in the second half we allowed Nasinu to score two goals. We took the blame for that because we didn’t organize well in defense.”
Vonolagi adds the team has a lot of work to do this week as they prepare for another tough clash.
Suva is still in second place on the ladder with 13 points.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|13
|SUVA
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|7
|+5
|13
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|NAVUA
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|6
|NASINU
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADROGA
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
Round six of the DPL commences this weekend.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
