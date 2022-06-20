We believe in local talent

Rewa Football strongly believes in developing its players to produce the best results.

The side overcame a strong Lautoka outfit in yesterday’s OFC Champions League decider match.

Rewa Coach, Marika Rodu says believing in the system and the pathway for locals is the key to success for any team.

The Rewa coach agrees relying on overseas players will not help the development of footballers who are already coming up the ranks.

“Not with one tournament we play with locals and then we panic and get the overseas-based players so we didn’t panic, we trust the system we maintained the focus on how we need to play and how we can improve things and we can see that this has just paid off.”

Rewa will represent Fiji in the OFC Champions League to be played in New Zealand in August.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend with a double header at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

At 1pm, Ba will face Rewa before Lautoka hosts Suva at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm while Nadroga hosts Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Saturday, Labasa meets Nasinu at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30pm.