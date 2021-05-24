Wayne Rooney reports photos to Greater Manchester Police

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has reported a range of photos taken of him to police, his lawyers have said.

The photos, which were shared widely on social media, appear to show the Derby County manager asleep in a chair with unknown women posing beside him.

It is not known when the images were taken and there is no suggestion Rooney has behaved in any way inappropriately.

The ex-Manchester United star’s representatives confirmed the matter had been reported to police.

His lawyers have declined to comment on the nature of the images.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said the force was so far “not aware” the matter had been reported.