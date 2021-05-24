Watkins new Nadroga football coach

Former national rep Archie Watkins has been appointed the new coach for the Nadroga Football team.

Watkins is well known in the Nadroga football fraternity and has coached the Stallions before, in 2001, helping them to win the Fiji FACT at home the same year.

He played for both Rewa and Nadroga, giving them many victories alongside his brothers Emosi and Abraham Watkins.

Former Nadroga and national rep Pastor Kamenieli Tuilawaki and Mohammed Nadeem will also be assisting Watkins.

Watkins who had mixed feelings about his appointment, says it came as a surprise and at the same time he is honored to assist the team.

The former national rep says he has been following Nadroga’s games from the start and believes fitness is an issue in the team.

A doubleheader will be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battles Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the doubleheader match live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.