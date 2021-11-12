Watford thrashes Manchester United

The misery continues for Manchester United and its manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after another defeat this morning in the Premier League.

United was thrashed 4-1 by Watford in front of a packed Vicarage Road.

In an electrifying first half, United was unable to deal with the high pressing of a well-organized Hornets side as Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr scored for a 2-nil lead at the break.



The Red Devils pulled a goal back through Donny van de Beek in the 50th minute but the nightmare continued for United as Harry Maguire was booked twice in seven minutes and sent off.

Joao Pedro and Dennis added a third and fourth for Watford to pile more heartbreak on the traveling United supporters.

The defeat means United have tumbled down the table to eighth on 17 points, while Watford is only four points behind them in 15th.

In other Premier League results, Chelsea 3-0 Leicester, Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton, Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace, Newcastle 3-3 Brentford, Norwich 2-1 Southampton, Wolves 1-0 West Ham.