Watford stuns Manchester United

Watford stunned Manchester United 2-0 at Vicarage Road to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.

The Hornets moved within six points of safety and level on points with Norwich in 19th after defeating a dismal United side that remain eighth.

Watford were helped on their way courtesy of David de Gea’s error for their opening goal, with the Spanish keeper allowing Ismaila Sarr’s mishit shot to bounce through his arms and strike him in the face as it entered the net.

Troy Deeney compounded a miserable day for United as he registered his first league goal since April with a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s foul on Sarr.

Not even the introduction of Paul Pogba – returning after a near three-month absence – as a substitute could raise United, who failed to register a shot on target until the hosts were already two goals ahead.

Everton’s next league match is against Burnley FC on Friday at 4am while on the same day, Manchester United will face Newcastle at 6.30am

In another match today, Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-0.

[Source: BBC]