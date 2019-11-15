Watford forced into relegation zone

Watford were forced into the relegation zone after being hammered 4-0 by Manchester City this morning.

The loss, coupled with Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Arsenal this morning, means Watfords’ battle to stay up will go to the final day of the season on Sunday, when they visit Arsenal.

City’s midfielder Raheem Sterling netted a double with Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte adding the extras.

Watford now sits at 18th place on the Premier League standings and Manchester City secured second position.

The relegation battle goes down to the final day 😰 pic.twitter.com/r1Pdyf3MGl — Premier League (@premierleague) July 21, 2020

[Source: BBC Sports]