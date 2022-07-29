Watch the Kulas for $5, free entry for U-12

[File Photo]

Football fans can watch the Digicel Kulas tomorrow for just $5 flat at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva as they attempt to win their first OFC Women’s Nations Cup title.

This means for $5 you can seat at the grandstand, concrete and grass embankments.

Fiji Football Association has confirmed that there’s free entry for children Under-12.

To avoid queuing up at the Stadium gates, fans can purchase the tickets at Fiji FA in Vatuwaqa from 8am to 1pm tomorrow.

Support is something the Kulas have been asking for this week and more fans are expected to cheer for them tomorrow.

Kulas coach Lisa Cole says the players will need to believe in themselves.

“In order to achieve something you have to believe it can happen that’s the first step, have the team believe in themselves and the truth is we put in the work, the work that they’ve done over the cause of the last six months has gotten them to this point, and it was a tough battle that could go any way but we deserve to be here.”

Fiji takes on Papua New Guinea in the final at 7pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2 channel on the Walesi platform.