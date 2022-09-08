Watch the Junior Bula Boys live on FBC Sports

Digicel Bula Boys. [Source: New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated/Facebook]

Fans can watch our Digicel Bula Boys live on FBC Sports during the OFC Under-19 Championship which started today in Tahiti.

The Samuela Navoce captained side will play Papua New Guinea tomorrow at 3 pm.

In the first match this morning, Solomon Islands thrashed American Samoa 6-0.

After a four-year absence, the best young players from across Oceania have the chance to face off again and the two finalists will qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup next year in Indonesia.

All 11 member OFC associations are taking part in the competition.

In Group A, reigning champions New Zealand will face the Solomon Islands, Cook Islands and American Samoa.

Group B sees host nation Tahiti take on Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Tonga while Group C, a three-team pool, will be contested by New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Samoa.