Watch Nasinu and Navua at Fiji FACT says Yusuf

Two teams that shouldn’t be counted out of the Vodafone Fiji FACT are Nasinu and Navua.

This is the view of Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, ahead of the first round of pool games.

He says the two teams have the ability to turn the tables in tournaments.

“All the four games will be exciting, Navua and Nasinu when they played in the last tournament first game they won their matches, so this is an exciting moment to see how Ba will handle Nasinu in Lautoka and how Suva handle Navua at ANZ Stadium.”

The Fiji FACT starts this weekend with the first round of pool matches.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Labasa/Rewa match at 3pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.