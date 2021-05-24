Wasasala turns a new leaf

Suva striker Christopher Wasasala had a lot of recollection to do after being away from all forms of football over the last eight months.

The 26-year-old made his return in the Digicel Premier League last weekend, after being suspended due to disciplinary issues.

Wasasala made his presence felt after helping Suva secure its third win of the season.

Wasasala says he has now turned a new leaf after being away from football for almost a year.

“I had to prove myself, it’s been a long time, it’s been eight months from this pandemic too I was training a lot. I wanted to give faith to the officials to give me a chance to play enough for the Suva side that I’ll be back and give three points for Suva.”

After Wasasala’s outstanding performance last week, Suva fans can expect more of him in action this week against Nadroga at ANZ Stadium at 1pm.