Football

Wasasala to lead Army

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 16, 2021 6:25 am
Christopher Wasasala contesting the ball against Filipe Baravilala during the 2020 Sukuna Bowl at Albert Park [FILE]

Suva striker Christoper Wasasala wants to mark his eighth Sukuna Bowl appearance with a win tomorrow.

The Kia lad from Macuata will lead the Army football team against Police at 10am.

Army side has opted for the underdog tag and are still hurting from last year’s loss.

The Delainabua men are expecting a cracker of a match facing a formidable Police side laced with national reps.

Wasasala says they’re not dishearten by this and the team believes that anything is possible.

The Suva striker was also part of the 2018 team that defeated Police.

Tomorrow’s football match will commence at the Fiji Football Association ground in Vatuwaqa.

The match will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports with commentaries on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM Facebook Live.

The main rugby event starts at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium and fans can watch all the action live too on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch it on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform for $15USD.

