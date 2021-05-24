Wasasala and Baravilala to miss Ba clash

Suva football’s race for a second place finish in the Digicel Premier League and qualifying for the O-League is faced with a major blow.

The 2020 national league champions will miss the services of captain Christopher Wasasala and policeman Filipe Baravilala.

Wasasala and Baravilala both copped a red card in the match against Labasa last Sunday which means they will not be part of the Whites’ set-up against Ba this weekend.

Coach Babs Khan remains firm saying the other players can get the job done .

“It’s going to affect us but Merrill and other players are going to step-up, they have to step-up for that role. Chris is a good leader and Filipe too is a good player and it’s unfortunate that they got red-carded.”

The Capital side meets the Men-in-Black on Sunday at 1pm at Churchill Park.

After this, Lautoka hosts Labasa at the same venue at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday, Rewa plays Nadi at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Tonight, Ba faces Labasa at 7pm at Churchill Park while Nadroga battles Navua tomorrow at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.