Waranivalu’s Police White through to semifinal

A start studded Police White side is through to the semifinals of the Fiji FA Beach Soccer Tournament currently underway at Sports City in Laucala.

The side which is captained by Rewa’s Tevita Warainivalu defeated Police Blues which was led by Suva rep Madhwan Goundar.

Police White have the services of district reps like Simione Tamanisau of Rewa and Suva trio Filipe Baravilala, Christopher Wasasala and Shahil Dave.

Looking at other quarterfinals, Northland Tailevu has qualified for the semi-final after beating Labasa 3-1.

Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Tailevu North 4-3 in the 3rd quarter-final while Shamrock beat Suva BSC 4-3.

In the semifinals, Northland Tailevu takes on Tailevu Naitasiri and Police White will play Shamrock.