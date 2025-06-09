Waranivalu prepares for first big tournament

[Photo: Supplied]

It’s been a promising start for Rewa player/coach Tevita Waranivalu as he continues to guide the Delta Tigers in his first major tournament, the Battle of the Giants.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who has been guiding the Delta Tigers through their Extra Premier League matches for the past four weeks, boasts a record of two draws and two wins.

Waranivalu says taking charge in BOG will be no easy task but with the help of his supportive officials, he will be able to manage it.

“I know it’s going to be tough for me but I have a good back up system with us, good officials. We discuss things, we give and take and I think we will go well in this tournament.”

Waranivalu added that the team has been practicing mental toughness in every game, which helps them remain composed and deliver results.

The squad is well aware that playing away from home, particularly at Subrail Park in front of a vocal crowd, will present a significant challenge.

Rewa will play Navua at 4pm on Friday, Nadi at 1pm on Saturday and Suva at 2pm on Sunday.

