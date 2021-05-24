Waranivalu balances training for Sukuna Bowl

Rewa and Police Football mid-fielder Tevita Waranivalu will be using the Sukuna Bowl as a fitness ground for his national team preparation.

With Digicel Premier League training, Waranivalu has to balance Sukuna Bowl preparations and also his national team training.

Waranivalu says although the Sukuna Bowl and DPL have their own way of training, fitness is what he will be gunning for to make the final national side.

“A lot of engagement in the Sukuna Bowl team in the league and also in the national team the main thing is to keep yourself fit and healthy”.

The Police officer says there are many experienced players in the Police Football team which will be an added advantage in their Sukuna Bowl campaign.

Vinod Patel Police will play Army at the Fiji FA grounds on Friday the 17th at 10am.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.