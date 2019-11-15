Waranivalu and Joseph out for Rewa

The Rewa football side will be without Tevita Waranivalu and Patrick Joseph in this week’s crucial Vodafone Premier League match against Suva.

Waranivalu and Joseph copped double yellow cards in their previous VPL matches and will miss out on Sunday’s clash.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says there’s depth in the team and he can find suitable replacements.

Article continues after advertisement

Rodu says he is optimistic the Delta Tigers can deliver this weekend.

“Remain calm and remain positive, despite the defeat against Navua I know they will bounce back come Sunday.”

There will be two matches at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday with Nasinu playing Ba at 1 pm and Rewa to meet Suva at 3 pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.

At Prince Charles Park on Sunday, Nadi battles Labasa at 3 pm.

Navua travels to Churchill Park on Saturday, where they will take on Lautoka at 2 pm.