Waqanicakau double seals win for Ba against Labasa

The Ba football team had to come from behind to beat Labasa 2-1 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground.

The northerner’s scored first through Siotame Kubu in the 17th minute as they led one-nil at the breather.

The Reds were down to ten men after Antonio Tuivuna was shown a straight red card in the 70th minute.

The hosts took full advantage of the extra man and scored two quick goals through Sanaila Waqanicakau.

The Men in Black has jumped to second spot after this win.