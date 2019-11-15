Waqa Shines in Labasa’s win

Veteran striker Taniela Waqa scored a brace of goals to help Labasa get a 2-1 win over Ba at Subrail Park in Labasa today.

The visitors put on a strong first-half performance to hold the Labasa in the first quarter of the game.

Ba’s Ilmotama Jese managed to score the Men In Black’s first goal in the 19th minute to give a favorable 1-nil lead.

The Babasiga Lions were determined to put some points on the board and managed to pull one through to the boot of Taniela Waqa at the halftime mark.

Labasa build its momentum in the second-half with Waqa extending their lead with another goal to give them a 2-1 win.

Labasa’s has now shifted to fourth place on the Vodafone Premier League standings.