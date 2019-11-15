Home

Waqa and Nawakula's fate to be known today

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 1, 2020 11:01 am
Saula Waqa

The fate of whether Ba players Saula Waqa and Manasa Nawakula will play in the Courts IDC tournament is expected to be decided today during the Fiji FA Independent Disciplinary Committee Hearing.

Waqa and Nawakula are currently suspended from playing soccer at all levels for 3 years after they had tested positive for using marijuana during this year’s Battle of the Giants.

Their lawyer, Abhay Singh says the main points of his case is that proper procedures were not followed when the tests were conducted on Waqa and Nawakula.

Singh says the scientific tests were done without the consent of the two Ba players.

According to Singh he will also be filing that Auztec Medical Labs are not registered under the World Anti-Doping Agency, which is a serious breach.

The disciplinary hearing will be held this afternoon.

