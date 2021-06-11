Home

Wales through to second round after win over Turkey

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 17, 2021 6:18 am

Wales has qualified for the second round of Euro 2020 after a 2-nil win over Turkey in a gripping encounter this morning.

The host missed chances in a breathless first half, but it was Gareth Bale who played a brilliant lofted pass through the heart of the Turkish defence for Aaron Ramsey to open the scoring in the 42nd minute.

Although Turkey came back strongly, Wales squandered a glorious opportunity to consolidate their lead when captain Bale ballooned a penalty over the bar.

But Connor Roberts struck from a corner deep in injury time to seal a win that takes Wales to four points with one match left in the group stage.

That final fixture will be in Rome on Sunday against Group A favorites Italy, who face Switzerland later on Wednesday.

[Source: BBC]

