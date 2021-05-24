Home

Wales in final 16 despite losing to Italy

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 21, 2021 6:16 am

A 10-man Welsh side was beaten by Italy 1-nil in this morning’s Euro 2020 Group matches.

Wales clung on despite being one man down for a result which was enough to secure their place in the second round of Euro 2020.

Their automatic qualification was under threat with Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A’s other fixture, but Wales withstood relentless Italian pressure to scrape through in second place.

Italy had already qualified for the last 16 and, despite making eight changes to their team, they were still utterly dominant, Matteo Pessina’s goal giving them a 1-0 half-time lead which scarcely reflected their superiority.

Wales were forced to play the final half an hour a man down after Ethan Ampadu was sent off for a lunge on Federico Bernardeschi, intensifying the Italian onslaught.

[Source: BBC]

