Wale ready foe last 16 clash

Wales has a mammoth task ahead as they prepare to face Denmark in their Euro 2020 last-16 tie in Amsterdam.

Denmark is one of the favorites and has the most neutrals’ team in the championship support having been inspired by midfielder Christian Eriksen and his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

But Wales have history on their minds, having reached the knockout stages for a third time in three major finals.

After losing to Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup, Wales had to wait 58 years for their next appearance at a major tournament.

They ended that barren spell in spectacular fashion at Euro 2016, scaling new heights by surging into the semi-finals.

[Source: BBC][