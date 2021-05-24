Home

Waiting game for national football side

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 3, 2021 5:35 am

Fiji Football Association has mapped out strict protocols for the national team training camp as they await the green light from the Health Ministry.

The national team is awaiting confirmation to train together in a bubble to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification in January.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the plan is to get the players to train at the Ba Football Academy under strict supervision.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says they do not want to burden the relevant authorities as they will police their own players and officials.

He adds at the moment they’re racing against time for the qualifiers.

“We only have two to three months to prepare for world cup qualifiers and we need the approval to get our team in Ba and train in a bubble with the gates closed and nobody will enter their place and all that”

Fiji is part of 11 oceanic countries that will fight for a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs that will be held in June next year.

