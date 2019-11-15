VPL to resume next week

Fans can expect the level of competition in the remaining rounds of the Vodafone Premier League to be intense.

With only three rounds left, teams will battle for the top spots to guarantee their place in the league next season.

Fiji Football Association media officer Avikash Chand says thrilling football will be witnessed in the coming rounds as teams battle to avoid relegation.

“It’s going to be a full round of matches where things will be much closer like who is going to win and who is going to be relegated from the premier division.”

Round 12 will resume next weekend and sees a repeat of the Courts IDC final with Labasa hosting Lautoka at Subrail Park.

Navua who are currently at the bottom of the ladder will try to come out on top when they host Rewa at the Uprising Resort ground to avoid possible relegation.

Suva meets neighbours Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium while Ba takes on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy grounds.