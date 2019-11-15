VPL to be aired LIVE on FBC TV as well

The good news keeps on coming for football fans in the country.

This is after the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation confirmed today that the VPL match between Ba and Navua tomorrow will be aired LIVE on FBC TV as well for the next three months.

It was earlier announced on Wednesday after the official signing between FBC and Fiji FA that the match will air only on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

But due to the overwhelming response by FBC viewers and listeners, FBC will now air selected VPL matches on FBC Sports and FBC TV for the next 3 months.

FBC TV Operations Manager Vinal Raj says this is great news for fans.

Tune in tomorrow at 3pm for the first LIVE action between Ba & Navua on FBC Sports & FBC TV.