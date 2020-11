VPL title winner to be decided after final round

The Vodafone Premier League winner will now be decided after the final round of matches after Rewa managed to hold Suva nil-all at Ratu Cakabau Park.

The Capital City side had to win this match to claim the title but now they will have to wait for the final round.

The fast-paced thriller kept the fans on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

Article continues after advertisement

The Filipe Baravilala captained side kept applying the pressure onto the Delta Tigers goalmouth but good goalkeeping by goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau kept the scores to nil-all.

The hosts also created some goal scoring chances but Ben Amino guarded the posts well and did not allow any goals against him.

Suva still leads the points table with 26 points after 13 matches followed closely by Rewa with 24 points.

The Whites will need to win their final match against Nadi to win the title.

Rewa, on the other hand, will need to beat Lautoka and will hope Suva lose their final match to win the title.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 13 7 5 1 24 12 +12 26 REWA 13 7 3 3 16 12 +4 24 BA 13 7 2 4 21 17 +4 23 NADI 13 7 0 6 25 17 +8 21 LABASA 13 6 1 6 15 14 +1 17 LAUTOKA 13 4 4 5 22 13 +9 16 NAVUA 13 3 1 9 16 32 -16 10 NASINU 13 2 2 9 13 35 -22 8