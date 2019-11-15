VPL title win will be special for Rewa veteran

The dream of winning Rewa’s first Vodafone Premier League title could soon be a reality for veteran Usaia Tadu.

The Delta Tigers are leading the VPL standings, gunning for the maximum three points in the remaining four matches to secure the VPL title.

The 41-year-old started his football career in 1996, and accredits his success to his belief in God.

After losing his son in 2017, it was football that helped Tadu through the emotional turmoil.

“Through football, some may have turned back to the worldly type of living for me I have been playing football for some time now, I know that football has brought me this far. I build my family through football and made my life through football.”

Tadu knows how important the VPL title will be for former teammate and coach Marika Rodu.

“As for our coach, Rodu, we play together and I am still here and it is going to be a big achievement for me and the coach.”

Rewa takes on Labasa tomorrow at 3pm and the match will air live on FBC Sports and commentary on Mirchi FM.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow starting with Nasinu against Nadi at 1pm and at 3pm Suva takes on Navua.

Also at 3pm, Ba faces Lautoka at the Fiji FA Academy ground.