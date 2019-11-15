VPL title remains important says Lautoka football

Lautoka football says it remains committed to winning the Vodafone Premier League even though they will be featuring in the Oceania Champions League next month.

Many fans believe the Blues are just focusing on the O-League but according to team management that’s not the case.

Lautoka Strength and Conditioning Coach Jozef Fleming says they defeated Nasinu last week and scored six goals in the match but on Sunday they face a determined Nadi side.

“100% I have confidence in these boys, they know how to dig deep, they know how to struggle, they also know when we are up we know we can continue to push, it was evident the last week when we went up two or three goals at half time so six goals for us was fair”.

Lautoka will host Nadi on Sunday at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

In other matches this weekend, Labasa takes on Navua at 1.30pm tomorrow at Subrail Park while Rewa will meet Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park.