VPL matches postponed

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 23, 2021 2:45 pm
Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Yusuf

The Vodafone Premier League matches for this weekend have been postponed to next week.

The tournament was scheduled to begin on Saturday along with the Fiji Football Associations Women’s Super League.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Yusuf, says they are sorting out some logistics and have decided to delay the start of National Leagues considering the groundworks and stadium renovation that is being done in Labasa.

Yusuf adds they could start the league matches for the remaining districts but that would affect the entire competition scheduled for the year.

Yusuf is encouraging the fans to endure patience.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA Women’s Super League will start with a bang next week as one week of delay will give teams more time to prepare.

