VPL live for the first time on FBC Sports

For the first time ever the Vodafone Premier League will be aired on live television.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today signed a three month agreement with the Fiji Football Association on the live coverage of the premier league matches.

Fans will get to watch one VPL match live every week for the next three months on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and Fiji Football President Rajesh Patel

This will mean a total of 12 VPL matches will be aired live and free on FBC Sports.

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the agreement is timely with people relying more on mainstream media.



“There’s been a general lack of live sports on television and the fact that the FBC has managed to in very trying and extreme circumstances to show live rugby league matches and now live premier league matches once a week is a testament to the fact how hard the FBC team is working and the work that we are doing to bring a little bit more entertainment and joy to sports fans around the country.”

Press Conference between FBC and Fiji Football

Kicking off the VPL this week, Navua takes on the Men in Black on Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

You can watch the live action of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.



You can also listen to the live commentary of this match on our sister radio station Mirchi FM.