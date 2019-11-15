VPL likely to be held behind closed doors

The Vodafone Premier League competition is highly likely to be held behind closed doors for the first time.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf who says the final decision will rest upon the government’s directives.

Yusuf says the health and safety of every individual remains paramount.

“As soon as regulations on sporting activities is lifted and if people are still not allowed to gather than the Fiji FA board will look at the possibility of kicking off the competition without spectators.”

He adds Fiji FA will continue to work with the government and Ministry of Health on procedures to take once competitions are given the green light.