VPL clash postponed

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 18, 2020 12:08 pm

The Vodafone Premier League clash between Ba and Lautoka this afternoon has been postponed.

This is due to the heavy rain condition experienced in the western division leaving grounds unconducive for the match to be held.

The clash was scheduled to be played at 7pm tonight at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This is the second VPL match to be postponed following the Ba-Nadi clash last Saturday.

