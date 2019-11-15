VPL clash against Suva is build up to BOG says Ba Manager

Ba will take Saturday’s Vodafone Premier League match against Flow Valves Suva as a build-up to the upcoming Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

This is according to Manager Ranbeer Singh as the side begins its preparation for the lone VPL match this weekend.

Singh says the squad is made up mostly of younger players and an early clash with Suva will allow them to map out plans for their pool match on August 9th.

“We’ll be meeting Suva again in the BOG, we are in the same pool so it’s a good opportunity for us especially for the new players so we can iron out a lot of stuff and be prepared for the BOG next week.”

Singh adds they had lifted their performance against Labasa last Saturday and are working on areas that needs to be addressed ahead of their clash against the Capital side.

Ba hosts Suva at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm.

This match will be live on FBC TV and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.