Votoniu heads Nadi to Fiji FACT final

Esy Kool Nadi now has a chance to defend their Vodafone Fiji FACT title.

The jetsetters defeated Foodcity ASH Cut/Styles Rewa 2-1 in the first semifinal at Subrail Park today.

Vuniuci Tikomaimereke’s 5th-minute goal last weekend and Ame Votoniu’s 89th-minute header was enough for Nadi.

Rewa made a few changes as they tried to find the back of the next with Setareki Hughes and Tevita Waranivalu combining up front,however, Nadi youngsters Afraz Ali and Ashneel Kumar kept them at bay along with goalkeeper Vereti Dickson.

Delta Tigers Head Coach Marika Rodu then brought in Bruce Hughes and Anish Khem who made their presence felt.

In the 72nd minute Rewa’s persistency and continuous pressure paid off when Gabiriele Matanisiga cheated the ball in from a Bruce Hughes free kick.

Nadi veteran Avinesh Waran Suwamy then stepped up and motivated the side.

Suwamy made three successive corner kick attempts and on the third occasion, Votoniu headed in the winner.

Last weekend the second half of the match was abandoned due to the unplayable ground condition.

Today the match was delayed by one hour after heavy rain was experienced in Labasa.

Nadi last won back to back Fiji FACT titles in 2012 and 2013.Kamal Swamy was the coach then, and now he has a chance to repeat the feat.

In the second semifinal, Vinz Workz Suva plays Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.