Vonolagi suspended with hefty fine

Go Fry Nasinu Football Coach Tagi Vonologi has been handed a two match suspension and a fine of $163.50 for using abusive language on the match official.

The incident happened during Nasinu’s Punjas Battle of the Giants clash against Ba yesterday evening .

Nasinu was thrashed 7-3 by the Men in Black.

Article continues after advertisement

The former national rep was not happy with a decision made by the referee after a penalty was awarded to Ba inside the Nasinu box.

Vonolagi was so angry that he exchanged some words with the referee before he was told to leave the field.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the Nasinu coach says the decision by the match official affected the performance of the team.

“The same referee that almost cost us the game in the first round in Ba. We won but we won through a bloody battle with the Ba team and the same referee which i went to complain about and they gave us this referee again who has been making a lot of blunders in the football arena. To us that was the downfall of our team after we played well.”

Meanwhile winning coach Ronil Kumar says the Men in Black played according to plan.

“We came here for the one game and we prepared well for the Nasinu game and what was planned for Nasinu, the boys played according to it and the results showed itself.”

Nasinu takes on Flow Valves Suva at 11am with the match shown live and exclusive on FBC TV.

Ba has a tough task today facing defending champions Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa at 3pm.

In other matches today, Hyperchem Lautoka battles Koromakawa Navua at 1pm and Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa takes on All in One Builders Nadi at 5pm.

Live commentaries of these matches will air on Mirchi FM.