Vonolagi aims to lift Lautoka’s performance

The newly appointed Lautoka Football coach Tagi Vonolagi says he is happy with their first training session yesterday however fitness is an area they will need to work on.

Speaking to FBC Sports today, Vonolagi says with a few weeks remaining for their first game of the season he has big plans for the Blues.

“As of now we have the current squad for the Lautoka team, a good set of players and we hope to just improve and build up a good combination for the upcoming Fiji Football calendar.”

Vonolagi says the task is quite daunting for him, as a lot of expectations are on him to deliver especially after Lautoka’s lackluster 2020 season.

“A big task coming in to help this Lautoka team and it’s a big call for me and my coaching career also so I hope to do well and improve the team and lift the Lautoka team to another level.”

The former national goalkeeper’s first job with the Blues will be the National League which kicks off next month.

Vonolagi who has been with the Nasinu side for the last few years replaces Ravinesh Kumar for a 1 year contract.